Qualcomm announces smart cities accelerator program

Qualcomm Technologies has announced the launch of a smart cities program, aimed at providing a central directory of smart cities solutions based on Qualcomm technology.

The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program will be a one-stop shop for governments, municipalities, cities, and enterprises to choose their providers for technology, according to the tech giant.

"Program members represent a breadth of hardware and software providers, cloud solution providers, system integrators, design and manufacturing companies, as well as companies offering end-to-end solutions with smart cities in mind," Qualcomm explained.

"By providing business matchmaking between those searching for smart city solutions and our member companies who have proven expertise and commercially deployed solutions based on Qualcomm Technologies' intelligent connectivity and edge computing products, the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program hopes to accelerate the transformation of smart urban infrastructure and services."

Verizon is already a member of the program, with the carrier's Smart Communities VP Lani Ingram saying it would help make smart cities a reality across the globe.

"Verizon ... will continue to actively work with Qualcomm Technologies and other members to take advantage of all the opportunities this website offers," Ingram said.

Under Qualcomm's program, Verizon will offer intelligent lighting controls, traffic data services, intersection traffic management, parking optimisation, intelligent video, intersection safety analytics, and a real-time response system.

Verizon also previously worked directly with cities, having provided connected cameras, lighting, and traffic control for Sacramento, California.

Also involved in the Qualcomm program are Advantech, Altek, Arrow Electronics, Atoll Solutions Private Limited, Ayla Networks, Beenoculus Tecnologia, Black and Veatch, Compal Electronics, Cradlepoint, DXC Technology, Epilog Imaging Systems, Focus H&S, Fractal Platform, Global Edge Software, Gosuncnwelink Technology, Guardhat, IPS Group, Irvees Technology, Jalasoft, Kaynes Technology India, Lime, Linkflow, Lite-On, MagData, MiTAC Digital Technology, Mobilogix, Mu Space and Advanced Technology, Neoway Technology, Nortek Security and Control, Prasimax, Quantela, Radio Engineering Industries, Shanghai EAWADA Environmental Technology, Shanghai Mowa Information Technology, Shenzhen Chainway Information Technology, Strategy of Things, Streamax Technology, U-Blox San Diego, Universal Global Scientific Industrial Co, Uros Oy, Via Technologies, Water Pigeon, WNC, and Xingtera.

"Member companies offer a comprehensive suite of services and Qualcomm Technologies tech-based solutions designed to address multiple verticals and aspects of smart cities," the tech giant said.

Qualcomm last year also launched a reference center in the São Paulo city of Sorocaba, developing Internet of Things (IoT) applications and focusing on projects related to the smart city concept.

Related Coverage

Top 5 tips for smart cities (TechRepublic)

Tom Merritt lists five ways urban leaders can make sure their cities are smart and safe, according to an EastWest Institute report.

Georgia homeland security: We rely on IoT and FirstNet for emergencies and disasters (TechRepublic)

From law enforcement to hurricanes and even the Super Bowl, Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security is relying on smart cities and IoT technology backed up by AT&T's FirstNet.

MWC 2019: Intel's 'network in a box' for smart cities

Intel is experimenting with combining artificial intelligence, antennas, multi-access edge computing, and 5G in a single, compact box to be used across smart city deployments.

Sacramento Kings: Using 5G, VR, and blockchain for the NBA arena of the future

Not only are the Sacramento Kings working with Verizon on 5G and VR, the NBA team is also looking to a future of blockchain and cryptocurrency across smart stadium and STEM education initiatives.

5G initial use cases are going to be all about business

Yes, wireless carriers are talking up the consumer 5G dream, but the reality is that the real use cases are going to be all about the enterprise out of the gate.