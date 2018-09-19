Qualcomm advances IoT strategy in Brazil with lab launch

Qualcomm is moving forward with its Internet of Things strategy for Brazil with the launch of a reference center developing applications based on the approach.

The lab, announced earlier this year by the firm's president for Latin America Rafael Steinhauser, is already working on a first pilot that is working on improving public security by monitoring vehicles through IoT-enabled wireless networks and applications.

According to Qualcomm, the center will initially focus on other projects related to the smart city concept, offer training courses and showcase the benefits of IoT to decision makers in the public sector.

The IoT-focused facility is based at Facens, a college based in the São Paulo countryside city of Sorocaba. Private research organization CPqD is also a partner in the project.

The launch of Qualcomm's reference center follows a series of IoT-focused initiatives for Brazil. Earlier this year, the firm said it will implement a factory focused on production of processors geared at IoT applications, which will go live in 2020.

Last year, Qualcomm also announced a partnership with IT services firm Logicalis to create an IoT product and service offering geared at Brazilian clients.

The Brazilian government has launched a national strategy detailing the policies and action plan for the deployment of IoT technologies in the country. The IoT market is set to generate $3,29 billion in the country by 2021, according to a study by consulting firm Frost and Sullivan.