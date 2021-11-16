Qualcomm CEO: We will be your ticket to the Metaverse

Tiernan Ray

Cristiano Amon, chief executive of mobile chip powerhouse Qualcomm, on Tuesday updated investors on the company's plans for 5G and the Internet of Things. He made the case that the company will dominate chips for what he called "IoT Next," the new frontier of the Internet of Things, including the Metaverse.

"If you are going to spend time in the Metaverse, Snapdragon is going to be your ticket," said Amon, referring to the company's mobile application processor and modem platform.

The majority of Metaverse-style devices, such as Facebook's Oculus Quest, are "powered by Snapdragon," said Amon. According to the CEO, Oculus Quest 2 has sold 10 million units and is the first major consumer device that runs on the Snapdragon XR2 platform. It's fully customized for VR and AR with support for multiple cameras and technology like fixed foveated rendering. The end result is a more immersive experience with crisper graphics, more dynamic environments, and a more realistic feeling.

Amon believes the entire category of XR, including AR and VR, can be "bigger than mobile."

Amon also referenced Meta co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg in his presentation. At the Facebook developer conference last month, Zuckerberg first introduced the Metaverse and the company name change to Meta. During the event, Zuckerberg's explained that "we have been working on this with Qualcomm for years."

In addition to the Metaverse, Amon discussed consumer and industrial aspects of what he called IoT Next. One of those consumer aspects is the "transformation" of the PC. The PC is becoming more like a phone, Amon said, citing the need for constant cloud connectivity to run video games and to collaborate.

"We are very well positioned to be the preferred provider for PCs for the inevitable transition to ARM," said Amon, referring to Qualcomm's ARM-based CPUs that compete with CPUs from Intel and AMD.

Qualcomm is currently working on its next-generation CPU for Snapdragon, which Qualcomm CTO Jim Thompson said will be shown in six months' time.