Qualtrics extends developer platform, adds integration partners

Qualtrics said it is launching a new software developer kit to give partners tools to extend its customer experience platform.

The company, which was acquired by SAP to meld experience management with operational data , said it has added partners to its Qualtrics Partner Network into 10 new categories.

Qualtrics Partner Network, or QDP, launched 7 months ago. The goal of the program is to embed Qualtrics into other applications and integrate more with business processes.

As for the category additions, Qualtrics is partnered with more companies in online reputation and management software. Partners include Reputation.com, BirdEye and Sprinkler as well as ReviewTrackers, Grade.us and Brandwatch.

On the customer success front, Qualtrics is launching a new category with Totango. On user research, Qualtrics is partnering with user Testing.

Those aforementioned three categories were new to QDP. Qualtrics also added partners for chat and communication with Facebook Messenger, Zoom and WhatsApp. Qualtrics also added commerce and human resources via SAP sister services. There are also integrations with Atlassian, Adobe Analytics and others.