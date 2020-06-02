Queensland gets three new cyber innovation hubs

The federal government has announced the standing up of three new cyber-focused innovation hubs in Queensland, which it hopes will "add more firepower" to the national AustCyber network.

The Cyber Security Innovation Nodes will be established in Brisbane, Townsville, and the Sunshine Coast, in a partnership between the Queensland government, Townsville and Sunshine Coast councils, and AustCyber, a non-profit, government-backed organisation charged with growing a local cybersecurity ecosystem and facilitating its global expansion.

"As the world becomes more digital, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, cybersecurity technology has never been more important or in demand," Australian Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said. "We want our local businesses to be in a position to capitalise on that."

Meanwhile, Queensland Minister for Innovation Kate Jones is hopeful the nodes will help protect state businesses from cyber threats and enhance cyber skills.

"These nodes will strengthen the state's knowledge economy, particularly in the areas of defence, advanced manufacturing, health, and education," Jones said. "We all need to work together to protect and advance Australia's cyber interests and partnerships such as this are central to the process."

The Queensland nodes join other similar ventures in the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania, and Western Australia. The three Queensland nodes will bring the total to 10.

AustCyber has touted the nodes will support its goal of giving state and territory governments the remit and tools they need to collaborate and innovate in their own jurisdictions, while working within AustCyber's framework for national alignment.

"We are excited to have Queensland join our national network and in such a big way. The establishment of three locations enables the node managers to work together across Queensland, leveraging a number of local cyber capability strengths, connect with other nodes around Australia, and bolster the value and impact of our national network," AustCyber CEO Michelle Price added.

