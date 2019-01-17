Rackspace launches managed database service for AWS

Rackspace on Thursday announced a key expansion of its managed services for Amazon Web Services. The Windcrest, Texas-headquartered company is launching a managed database service for AWS, a suite of services designed to help companies leverage adoption of Amazon Aurora, Amazon Redshift, AWS Glue and Amazon Athena.

According to Rackspace, the database service gives customers the ability to prep, load and query data sets while reducing operational costs and time to market.

With an end-to-end data management service, Rackspace also said customers will be able to architect, integrate, and optimize their environments with the relational database management system, data warehouse, and serverless services on AWS.

Rackspace left the public market following a $4.3 billion deal with the private equity firm Apollo Global Management. Since privatizing, the company has pivoted away from competing as a cloud provider and has instead focused more squarely on customer support services.

Rackspace said the Managed Database Services is available today to customers in all AWS regions.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Rackspace buys RelationEdge, adding SaaS services to portfolio

RelationEdge, a Salesforce Consulting Partner, will help Rackspace bolster its growing IT-as-a-Service portfolio.

Rackspace buys rival cloud service provider Datapipe

The deal will help Rackspace expand its global footprint and Fortune 500 customer base.

Rackspace rolls out managed data protection service

Rackspace is the latest firm to offer new cybersecurity tools ahead of the GDPR implementation.