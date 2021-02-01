Rapid7 acquires Kubernetes security provider Alcide for $50 million

Cybersecurity firm Rapid7 said it has signed a deal to acquire Alcide, a developer of Kubernetes security technology, for roughly $50 million. The security analytics provider revealed the deal on Monday, saying the acquisition will help its customers manage the security of their cloud and container environments.

Based in Tel Aviv, Alcide's technology aims to bridge security and DevOps with code-to-production security for Kubernetes deployments.

According to Rapid7, Alcide's cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) can be combined with the company's existing cloud security posture management service to offer customers a more unified platform for application security management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alcide to Rapid7," said Corey Thomas, CEO of Rapid7. "The technical talent within Israel's cybersecurity ecosystem is unparalleled and we look forward to working together with the Alcide team to provide organizations with comprehensive cloud security that drives business growth and innovation."

Rapid7's purchase of Alcide comes on the heels of its acquisition of DivvyCloud in April 2020. The company said both acquisitions are meant to bolster its ability to provide customers with a cloud native security platform for managing risk and compliance.

