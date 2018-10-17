Rapid7 acquires web app security developer tCell

Rapid7 has announced the acquisition of tCell in a bid to improve the firm's security offerings for the prevention of application-based attacks.

This week, Rapid7 said the company "plans to expand its application security capabilities and help its customers better assess, monitor, and protect against application-based attacks" through the purchase.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Rapid7 is the developer of the SecOps Insight platform which helps organizations identify, triage, and block attacks through vulnerability management, security information and event management (SIEM), user behavior analytics (UBA), and security orchestration and automation (SOAR).

Founded in 2014, San Francisco-based tCell creates firewalls and protective solutions which "detect application behavior, dramatically reducing false positives, protect applications from attacks and provide actionable data to prevent future attacks."

In particular, Rapid7 plans to integrate tCell's runtime application self-protection (RASP) and web application monitoring into the Insight platform.

"Today's fragmented ecosystem continues to be a challenge for security teams as they battle escalating threats while still supporting rapid innovation," said Lee Weiner, chief product officer at Rapid7. "In order to address these issues, a practical and holistic view of application security is vital. tCell shares our vision for application security and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Rapid7 team. "

The acquisition is not expected to impact Rapid7's financial results or earnings over FY 2018.

In August, Rapid7 released its second quarter financial results. The cybersecurity firm reported revenues of $58.4 million and non-GAAP net loss of $6 million, or non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.13.

