Raz Mobility has a new smartphone designed for the visually impaired

A smartphone is a near necessity in today's society, but for a large portion of the population, this technology has remained inaccessible.

Raz Mobility is out to change that with the introduction of the SmartVision 3, a smartphone designed specifically for the visually impaired. As the name implies, this isn't Raz's first foray into an accessible smartphone. But it is probably the best.

The SmartVision 3 starts with small things. It does have a touchscreen like most modern smartphones, but it also has a physical T9 keypad -- something that's a bit of an abnormality these days -- to help users navigate. The phone also has a dedicated button that can be pressed to turn on Talkback, a screen reader feature that most people only see when they accidentally activate it on their Androids.

And in a hybrid of phone technology from across the decades, it combines that tactile keyboard with wireless charging. There's also the addition of a 3.5mm headphone port, something else missing from most modern phones.

But that's where the normal Android features stop. The SmartVision 3 adds a host of tools for the visually impaired like currency recognition, color detection, screen magnifier, pedestrian GPS navigation, Optical Character Recognition, object detection with NFC tags, and braille display compatibility.

As far as technical specifications, the phone is firmly middle of the pack, boasting 4G connectivity, a 3.5-inch screen, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage. The price though, is decidedly not mid-range, coming in at $539 for the base version and a $599 version that comes with a wireless charging pad, phone cover, and screen protector.

All things considered, this is a fairly unique phone. Bringing traditional accessibility features to the forefront, bringing back useful features that technology has left behind, and adding new features for improved access make for a phone that sets a new standard for making life easier for the visually impaired.