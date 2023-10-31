'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Read more with Headway Premium, on sale for $50 now (last chance)
It can be too easy to fall into doomscrolling day after day on your smartphone, tablet, or computer -- and it might be time to reconsider your diet of content. During a limited-time price drop, you can improve your intake with a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium, which is on sale for just $50 (reg. $299). But hurry -- this deal ends tonight, Oct. 31.
Headway is a mobile app that's designed to make growing and learning easier and more fun with key insights and quick snippets from best-selling works of nonfiction on a wide variety of topics. It enables you to consume key concepts from established literature via listening, watching, and reading. By making great reads more accessible, the platform is designed to help users gain motivation, knowledge, and experience while also overcoming the fear of missing out on popular ideas and stories.
Its 15 million users can access 15-minute summaries available on the app. It also comes with a secure and reliable selection of insights and widgets with recommendations on personalized reading and more. The whole concept of digesting ideas of works in this fashion is inspired by spaced repetition, which is a learning style that is said to help users effectively memorize facts and insights.
The Headway app features over 1,500 summaries and it adds up to 50 new ones each month. For those planning a trip this fall or winter, those extra reads can go a long way in terms of entertainment on the road. Headway is rated an average of 4.5/5 stars on the App Store.
Get a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium on sale for just $50 (reg. $299).