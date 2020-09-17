Rebooting iOS 14 resets browser and mail apps back to Apple apps

A weird bug in the newly released iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 has emerged. If you're the sort of person who immediately set third-party apps to be the defaults instead of Apple's Safari and Mail, then you better not reboot your iPhone or iPad.

Why? Because a reboot will reset the browser and mail client back to the Apple apps.

Must read: Five iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 security and privacy features you need to know about

First reported by 9to5Mac, ZDNet has confirmed this bug on across a number of iPhones and iPads.

The issue was also confirmed by a Google engineer on Twitter.

yup (you can imagine this morning’s chat room as we realized it) — Adrienne Porter Felt (@__apf__) September 17, 2020

As bugs go, this is pretty mild, but it does mean that if your device runs out of battery power, or you reboot it for any reason, you'll need to reset the defaults.

Didn't know you could set Chrome or Outlook as default apps? Head over to Settings > Chrome or Settings > Outlook (there are other apps such as Spark can also be set as defaults) and play with the settings.

I expect this to be fixed soon when iOS/iPadOS 14.0.1 is pushed out.