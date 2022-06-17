/>
X
Record footage in a moment's notice with this discreet camera pen

The iSpyPen Pro is small and inconspicuous while providing affordable, reliable and easy recording
replace-this-image.jpg
There might be times when you need to record audio or video discreetly, but holding up your phone or even a tiny camera is sure to raise eyebrows. Or you might find yourself in situations where pulling out your smartphone isn't an option, such as in the midst of a storm or worse, a hurricane.

You could use drones to record from a safe distance. But for up close and personal or emergency situations, an affordable camera pen is very likely the best option, and the iSpyPen Pro is the first of its class that makes recording reliable, practical and easy.

The iSpyPen Pro has the same tip as standard ballpoint ink pens, so its recording capabilities are well-camouflaged. Beneath the surface, it records high-quality videos and images at 1080p while the disguised audio recorder captures surrounding noise. You'll also get plenty of use thanks to the 75-minute battery life and extra-large 128GB storage capacity.

Featured on NBC, Fox, WFLA News Channel, iHeartRadio and more, the iSpyPen Pro has a 24-hour storage time, allowing videos and photos to remain on your pen for a longer time than other pen cameras. There is also an optional Timestamp Overlay. This feature lets you add essential details to your photos, such as the date and time you took them.

iSpyPen PRO 2021 Model (128GB/24-Hour Storage)

 $114.99 at ZDNet Academy

The iSpyPen Pro comes with a manufacturer's 180-day warranty. And if you order today, you can expect delivery between June 13 and 22.

Weather experts forecast a wild hurricane season in the coming months, but the iSpyPen Pro can help you capture the damage should your primary cameras fall victim to the storm. You can purchase one today for only $114.99 or 10% off.

