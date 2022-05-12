/>
Inside a fake $20 '16TB external M.2 SSD'
This was more disappointing than I was expecting. And my expectations were rock-bottom to start with.
By
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributor
on
May 12, 2022
1 of 8
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNet
Full of promises!
For the complete story on this fake drive,
click here
.
2 of 8
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNet
Lots of promises of M.2 goodness
3 of 8
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNet
Promises, promises
4 of 8
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNet
Well, the bag and cable look nice
5 of 8
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNet
The drive spills its secrets...
6 of 8
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNet
No M.2 drive in sight
7 of 8
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNet
64GB microSD card (that's corrupted beyond recovery)
8 of 8
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNet
Essentially a USB-C microSD card reader
