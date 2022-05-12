/>
Inside a fake $20 '16TB external M.2 SSD'

This was more disappointing than I was expecting. And my expectations were rock-bottom to start with.
By Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributor on
Full of promises!
For the complete story on this fake drive, click here.

Lots of promises of M.2 goodness
Promises, promises
Well, the bag and cable look nice
The drive spills its secrets...
No M.2 drive in sight
64GB microSD card (that's corrupted beyond recovery)
Essentially a USB-C microSD card reader
