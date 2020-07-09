RHA TrueConnect 2 wireless earbuds announced: Improved battery life, controls, and element resistance

Image: RHA Audio

Over the years it seems I've become quite a collector of wireless earbuds, due to my love of music while I run and the fact that smartphone manufacturers removed the standard 3.5mm audio port out of most modern phones. A couple of years ago I tested out the RHA TrueConnect wireless earbuds and found them to be nearly perfect for my needs, with one exception.

Today, RHA announced its newest truly wireless earbud, the TrueConnect 2 with nearly double the battery life, improved sound, move from physical buttons to touch controls, increased resistance to the elements, and same industry-leading three-year guarantee. These new earbuds are also priced to compete at $149.95.

Also: RHA TrueConnect earbuds review: High quality, stylish wireless earbuds for your commute or workout

The new RHA TrueConnect 2 headset is available to order now in either Carbon Black or Navy Blue and we will soon have a pair to evaluate for review. This second generation has a similar design to the first model with a short stem that extends down from the earbud, similar to Apple AirPods.

Specifications

Dust and water resistance : IP55 rating

: IP55 rating Sensors : Capacitive touch on each earbud, in-ear detection

: Capacitive touch on each earbud, in-ear detection Driver : 6mm dynamic

: 6mm dynamic Battery life : Up to 9.5 hours with charging case providing another 34.5 hours of music playback. Ten minutes of charging in the case provides over an hour of additional listening time.

: Up to 9.5 hours with charging case providing another 34.5 hours of music playback. Ten minutes of charging in the case provides over an hour of additional listening time. Wireless connectivity : Bluetooth 5.0

: Bluetooth 5.0 Earbud weight: 6 grams each

Noise-reducing mics are found on each earbud to provide high quality call support. Having more than nine hours available on a wireless earbud is outstanding and I've yet to see anyone provide such long battery life. The charging case also takes things to the next level and you can probably get through most of a work week without ever connecting a USB-C cable to charge up the case.

Image: RHA Audio

RHA Global Marketing Manager, Colum Fraser, stated, "We wanted to make a pair of earbuds that could be used for every part of our day – whether that's commuting, working, exercising, or chilling on the couch. We're really chuffed with how the TrueConnect 2 has turned out – same great design as before, and now built for more."

One thing I did not like on the first generation RHA TrueConnect headset was the physical buttons on each earbud. You had to press the earbud into your ear to activate the button and the tactile feedback was minimal so it was hard to know when your button press registered. The TrueConnect 2 incorporates capacitive touch controls and I look forward to testing this significant change.

Sound quality was excellent on the TrueConnect headset, as expected from RHA Audio, and the TrueConnect 2 looks to improve upon that audio experience with a refined sound signature.

Stay tuned for more details as we test out the earbuds for ourselves. We'll see if you can use each earbud individually, test how well they stay in during a run, check that bold battery life claim, and more. Please let me know if you have any specific questions you want checked as we test out the earbuds.