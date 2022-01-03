Ring Fit Adventure gets a deep discount, just in time for New Year's resolutions

A new year is upon us and, with it, a renewed focus to achieve our annual fitness goals. Whether you're looking to slim down or bulk up in 2022, lifeless jogs on the treadmill or bench presses as you stare at a blank ceiling aren't the only ways to reach your ideal body figure. Nintendo's best-selling fitness game, Ring Fit Adventure, exists to keep you sweating while having fun. It's also on sale for just $54.99 -- the lowest price to date, just in time for New Years.

Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch for $54.99 $25 off Nintendo Previously selling for $79.99, Best Buy and Amazon currently has new copies of Ring Fit Adventure listing for just $54.99. The box set includes the original Ring-Con and leg strap, and the Switch-compatible game disc to get things going. Once installed, Ring Fit Adventure immerses you in a fantasy world where your only path to victory is through high-knees, squats, and other fat-burning exercises. The game takes a brilliantly crafted approach to fitness that will get any person off the couch.

Other deals of note



Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Family Membership for $34.99 Get a free SanDisk 128GB microSDXC ($67.99 value) Best Buy Keeping the Nintendo Switch train rolling, here's a sweet deal on a 12-month online membership card. Whether you recently bought yourself a console or just wanting to game with distant family and friends, Best Buy has the annual family plan listing for $34.99. The actual cost of it isn't the deal here; it's the free SanDisk 128GB microSDXC memory card ($67.99 value) that comes bundled for free. Just add the membership card to your cart and you should see the memory card bundled in at no extra charge.

Philips Hue White and Color LED Smart Bulbs (3-pack) for $80.99 $54 off Philips There's no better time to venture into smart home than now. I say that because it's New Years and also because there's a plethora of innovative, easy-to-learn, and energy-saving gadgets on sale! That includes the ever popular Hue LED Smart Bulbs from Philips, currently listing at just $80.99 ($54 off). These have been my go-to recommendation to family and friends looking to upgrade their home lighting due to its easy installation process and mood-enhancing colors. The bulbs also play well with Alexa and Google Assistant.

