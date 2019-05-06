Salesforce intros Pardot Business Units for enterprise marketing teams

× sales-opportunity-with-behavior-score-2.png

Salesforce on Monday announced Pardot Business Units, a new feature for enterprise marketing teams that aims to segment audiences for brands. Salesforce Pardot is the company's B2B marketing automation software. The platform derives from Salesforce's landmark $2.5 billion acquisition of ExactTarget in 2013. ExactTarget itself bought up Pardot in 2012.

With the new Business Units feature, Salesforce said it's trying to give large companies with sub-brands or multiple geographies more insight into what other parts of the organization are doing, and how it all corresponds to the larger corporate brand and message. Instead of teams operating with their own siloed data and with little alignment or insight into larger corporate efforts, Pardot now lets teams tailor campaigns for specific groups while also bolstering visibility into overlapping outreach efforts or regulations.

Additionally, Salesforce said Pardot Business Units can help marketers understand select customers and leads for outreach. The feature also helps teams visualize engagement by brand or geography with Multiple Tracker Domains for more detailed engagement insights.

Business Units will be generally available in English, French, German, Spanish and Japanese as part of Salesforce's Summer '19 release.

