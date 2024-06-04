Samsung Galaxy Ring gets a launch date, thanks to new lawsuit

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

We now know when the Samsung Galaxy Ring will ship, thanks to a new lawsuit filed by Samsung. Samsung will begin production on the brand's first smart ring by mid-June, and we can expect it to ship sometime in August.

The Galaxy Ring will boast health and sleep-tracking features, like other smart rings on the market. It's rumored to support ECG functionality, monitor heart rate and blood oxygen levels, and support device control through Samsung SmartThings and NFC payments through Samsung Pay, ZDNET's Maria Diaz writes.

Samsung teased one smart ring feature, the Vitality Score, at its January Unpacked event. Similar to Oura's Readiness Score, the Vitality Score tracks your physical and mental preparedness based on sleep, activity, and heart rate data.

Samsung filed a pre-emptive lawsuit, in which details of the ring's launch date were released, against smart ring industry mainstay Oura. Samsung is seeking a declaratory judgment of non-infringement, deterring Oura from filing patent claims against the Galaxy Ring. This would essentially save Samsung from legal trouble once the Galaxy Ring and its similar functionalities and features hit the market.

"Oura's declared strategy of asserting infringement against all entrants into the smart ring market presents an actual, imminent risk to Samsung and the sale of its Galaxy Ring product," the filing states.

In March, Oura took action against three major smart ring competitors: Ultrahuman, RingConn, and Circular. The smart ring brand filed an International Trade Commission action against the three brands, claiming that the other brands infringed on multiple Oura patents.

"Unfortunately, when we see companies take shortcuts that imitate and ride the coattails of our innovation, we have no choice but to take action," Oura said in a release.

Both Samsung and Oura did not respond to a request for comment.