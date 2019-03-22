Samsung Galaxy S10 5G reportedly launching April 5

× samsung-galaxy-s10-5g-cnet.jpg

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S10 5G smartphone will go on sale on April 5, according to the Korea Herald.

The report said Samsung will begin selling the handset in Korea, but that it will not be taking pre-orders.

Revealed at Samsung Unpacked in San Francisco on February 20, the Galaxy S10 5G comes with a 6.7-inch display, a 3D Depth Camera for augmented reality applications, and a 4,500mAh battery that supposedly lasts a full day. It also features an Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, a new triple-camera system at the rear, and Wireless PowerShare that charges the handset via any Qi-compatible device.

"Soon, network congestion will be a thing of the past," Samsung said at Unpacked.

"5G ... will enable us to connect and communicate in entirely new ways ... the whole tech industry has been laying the groundwork for 5G for decades."

Last week, SK Telecom said the upcoming Galaxy S10 5G smartphone will provide speeds of up to 2.7Gbps in Korea, after the carrier successfully tested the aggregation of its 5G and 4G LTE networks.

Earlier this month, South Korea's plan to deploy 5G by March 2019 was revealed to be facing delays, due to industry players not being ready.

This included government and telcos failing to agree on 5G pricing plans, as well as 5G smartphones not being ready from Samsung and LG.

South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT rejected SK Telecom's 5G price plan of 70,000 won ($62 per month) earlier this month, saying it was too high for consumers. The carrier said its plans will become more affordable as the number of 5G customers increase.

Samsung is also planning on launching the Galaxy Fold, its foldable smartphone with 5G support, in May, while rival tech company LG is set to launch the V50 ThinQ 5G smartphone sometime that month as well.

