Galaxy S10 5G to have 2.7Gbps top speed in South Korea

The upcoming Galaxy S10 5G smartphone will have data transfer speeds of up to 2.7Gbps in South Korea, SK Telecom said.

The telco said it successfully tested the aggregation of its 5G and 4G LTE networks.

It combined 5G's 1.5Gbps transfer speed and LTE's 1.15Gbps to achieve 2.65Gbps, but this will increase to 2.7Gbps within the first half of the year after Galaxy S10 5G is commercialised.

A 2GB movie file can be downloaded within 6 seconds with these speeds, the telco said.

SK Telecom, however, did not say when the Samsung device would be launched. Other devices that support 5G will also get the benefits of the boosted speed.

Samsung's Galaxy S10 already went on sale in South Korea earlier this month, and the 5G version was initially slated to launch by the end of the month.

But the South Korean government has since delayed the rollout of the next generation network due to failures in agreeing on an appropriate price plan with telcos and delays from smartphone manufacturers.

Samsung also plans to launch Galaxy Fold, its foldable smartphone, with 5G support in May.

Rival LG will begin pre-orders for the G8 ThinQ smartphone on Friday and launch the 5G-enabled V50 ThinQ sometime in May as well.

