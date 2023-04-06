Samsung Galaxy S23 sales in Europe jumps by 1.5 times compared to S22

June Wan/ZDNET

Samsung said on Thursday that the unit sales for the Galaxy S23 Series were 1.5 times higher than its predecessor in Europe over the same time period.

The South Korean tech giant said its latest flagship smartphones, which hit the shelves on February 17, were performing better than the Galaxy S22 Series across all regions.

Besides Europe, unit sales in India and the Middle East were also higher by 1.4 times and 1.5 times, respectively.

In Central and Southern Americas, which started sales on February 24, unit sales were 1.7 times higher, Samsung said.

In South Korea, unit sales just reached a million units, a similar pace to that of the Galaxy S22 Series, the tech giant said.

Out of the three models in S23 Series, Galaxy S23 Ultra was the most popular, accounting for approximately 60% of global unit sales.

Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 each accounted for around 20%, Samsung said.

Samsung Mobile Experience president TM Roh told reporters on the sidelines of Unpacked 2023 in San Francisco that the company was aiming for double-digit growth in terms of sales for the S23 compared to its predecessor.

The Galaxy S23 Series will go on sale in Japan on April 20 and launch in Africa and Western Asia within the month, which will complete the global launch of the smartphones.