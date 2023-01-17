/>
X
Innovation
Home Innovation Smartphones

Samsung just showed off this 200-megapixel smartphone image sensor

Samsung teases new 200 megapixel camera - just ahead of its expected Galaxy S23 launch.
Written by Liam Tung, Contributing Writer on
smartphone-photo
Image: Getty Images/Thomas Barwick

Samsung has unveiled the Isocell HP2, a new 200-megapixel image sensor that should allow smartphone users to take higher resolutions photos without larger camera bumps in their devices

Samsung doesn't quite say where the sensor might be used, other than saying "improved pixel technology and full-well capacity for stunning mobile images in tomorrow's premium smartphones". 

But some industry watchers are already speculating that this new sensor could find its way into the Galaxy S23 Ultra 2023 update. Samsung is hosting an Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 1 and is expected to announce the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. 

Smartphones

The Samsung ISOCELL HP2 has entered mass production, Samsung said.

Also: Best cheap 5G phone: No need to pay flagship prices for quality devices

Samsung also notes that the HP2 in a 1/1.3-inch optical format is a size used in 108MP main smartphone cameras. The benefit for consumers is a higher resolution camera that's no larger than the camera in last year's flagship, meaning the camera bump doesn't grow but its capacity does. 

The sensor also uses Samsung's Tetra pixel-binning technology, which combines pixels to better handle different lighting levels. In low-light conditions, the 200MP image sensor becomes either a 50MP or a 12.5MP image sensor. For 8K video, it switches to 50MP mode to minimize cropping. 

The HP2 promises to reduce overexposure of images taken in brightly lit environments, while in low-lit settings, the HP2 is still capable of autofocusing since it uses all 200 million pixels to help focus an image. 

HDR is an improvement to Samsung's DSG feature -- in 50MP mode, it applies two separate conversion values to the analog signal received at the pixel level. It also has the Smart-ISO Pro HRD feature that allows the camera to take 12.5MP images and 4K at 60fps video in HDR.

isocell-hp2-main1f

The new Samsung ISOCELL HP2 boosts capacity for maximum pixel performance.

Image: Samsung
Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Microsoft building

Microsoft quietly revealed a new type of AI (it may quietly petrify you)

Airplane wing in flight

Southwest Airlines just insulted unhappy customers in a truly spectacular way

A Black man in business attire smiles after getting hired. He is seated across from two interviewers who face him.

How to perfectly answer the 'Tell me about yourself' interview question