Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Huawei Watch GT, latest Chrome OS goodies (MobileTechRoundup show #460)

This week we will learn all about Samsung's latest S10 lineup, but it announced a couple of things last week. We also have a new wearable to test and Kevin continues to find the best in Chrome OS.

Rumors and leaks regarding Samsung and LG products have hit the internet with confirmation of these rumors coming in the next couple of weeks. Kevin and I chat about these rumors and much more on MobileTechRoundup show #460.

  • Matt's getting ready for Samsung Unpacked this week
  • Samsung itself leaks its new watches, earbuds, and Fit E
  • Before MWC, Samsung introduces the Galaxy Tab S5e
  • Will you be able to purchase devices at the new Samsung Experience Stores?
  • Matt's been wearing the Huawei Watch GT and has first impressions
  • Thoughts on wireless headphones for running
  • Google job openings hint at Pixel-branded WearOS devices
  • Stable version Chrome OS 72 arrives: Here's what you need to know
  • Here's how to download Android movies and music to an SD card on Chrome OS 72
  • Chrome OS 73 Dev Channel adds native PDF annotation support
  • Yes, the LG G8 will use its OLED display as a speaker for your private phone calls
  • LG V50 looks headed to at least Sprint with 5G in tow
  • Why are 17,000 Android apps tying your Advertisting ID with your devices IMEI and MAC address?

