Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Huawei Watch GT, latest Chrome OS goodies (MobileTechRoundup show #460)

Rumors and leaks regarding Samsung and LG products have hit the internet with confirmation of these rumors coming in the next couple of weeks. Kevin and I chat about these rumors and much more on MobileTechRoundup show #460.
- Matt's getting ready for Samsung Unpacked this week
- Samsung itself leaks its new watches, earbuds, and Fit E
- Before MWC, Samsung introduces the Galaxy Tab S5e
- Will you be able to purchase devices at the new Samsung Experience Stores?
- Matt's been wearing the Huawei Watch GT and has first impressions
- Thoughts on wireless headphones for running
- Google job openings hint at Pixel-branded WearOS devices
- Stable version Chrome OS 72 arrives: Here's what you need to know
- Here's how to download Android movies and music to an SD card on Chrome OS 72
- Chrome OS 73 Dev Channel adds native PDF annotation support
- Yes, the LG G8 will use its OLED display as a speaker for your private phone calls
- LG V50 looks headed to at least Sprint with 5G in tow
- Why are 17,000 Android apps tying your Advertisting ID with your devices IMEI and MAC address?
