Samsung leaks Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit in app update

Samsung updated its Galaxy Wearable app on Thursday, and in turn, the app leaked three new devices we now expect Samsung to announce at next week's Unpacked event.

The leaked photos were first spotted by SamCentral. The photos posted on Twitter (see below) show the Galaxy Watch Active, the Galaxy Buds, and Galaxy Fit and Fit E.

New Samsung wearables. Samsung fucked up and uploaded the updated Galaxy Wearables APK. pic.twitter.com/RfUjRXk2Xu — SamCentral (@SamCentralTech) February 15, 2019

We previously covered the Galaxy Buds, the completely wireless earbuds will reportedly come with a charging case that works with wireless charging, and it's rumored that the Galaxy S10 will double as a wireless charging pad. Meaning you could, in theory, place the Galaxy Buds case on the back of a Galaxy S10 to top off your earbuds while on the go.

The Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit and Fit E are fitness-focused wearables, in namesake and based on the leaked photos.

Luckily we are less than a week away from Samsung's Unpacked event where we hope to learn a lot more about the devices. The company is expected to announce three Galaxy S10 models, and perhaps show off its foldable smartphone. You can read up on the current leaks and rumors surrounding the announcement here.