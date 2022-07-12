/>
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is $95 off: Stay fit and in style this Prime Day

At $284, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is one of the hottest smart watch deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Written by Josh Slate, Copywriter Intern on
Woman sitting at a table and displaying the smart watch on her wrist
Keeping up with your fitness is tough, especially when the motivation to work out isn't there. But if you're motivated by competition, this device could be a game-changer for you. With the Samsung Galaxy Smart Watch 4 Classic, you can connect with friends, encourage each other throughout the day, and track a leaderboard of who has the most steps -- among other statistics.

Additionally, this watch has many great features including sleep-tracking, oxygen readings during workouts, an ECG monitoring system to detect irregular heart rhythms (or atrial fibrillation), and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

 $284 at Amazon

By just touching your wrist, you can get information about body fat, muscle, water levels, and your BMI. The watch also connects to your phone, allowing you to receive messages, stay up-to-date on alerts, and stream music with just a few taps.

The deal only lasts one more day. Make sure you secure this Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $95 off before the deal ends. 

