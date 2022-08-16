/>
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is down to $169 -- nearly 50% off

For less than $200, you can track your fitness goals, take calls, and even ask Google questions -- all from your wrist.
rebecca-isaacs
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Samsung Galaxy Watch4
Samsung

If you've been looking for a great smartwatch deal, there's good news. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 on sale for only $169, or nearly half off its original price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch

 $169 at Woot

The Galaxy Watch 4 features a larger, 44mm silicone band that secures to your wrist and uses a timeless, classic design to complement any outfit, whether you're out for a jog or heading to a soiree. In terms of design, the large watch face can help you answer phone calls, answer text messages, and even skip songs on your Spotify playlist.

Plus, if you need an answer to a question, it has Google connectivity to check various apps. It can do everything from asking Google a question to locating the restaurant where you're meeting friends.

However, the bigger claims to fame on the Smartwatch are its fitness tracking features. The Watch 4 uses an ECG to monitor your heart rate, as well as track sleep cycles so you can see how well and for how long you're sleeping. In addition, it comes with extra fitness features to show you how long you're cycling, jogging, or even doing more niche sports like rowing and boxing. The VO2 Max readings can help you see your heart and lung endurance by tracking your oxygen levels.

We don't recommend waiting on this deal. At $169, it's 48% off its original price, meaning you can get one of Samsung's signature smartwatches. for less than $200. Head over to Woot! to get this deal. And, if you want to keep an eye out for other models, be sure to check out our picks for the best smartwatches.

