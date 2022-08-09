Samsung will announce its fall hardware lineup tomorrow, and if you're looking to get the best deals on the company's latest mobile devices, you're in luck. Right now, the tech giant is offering a $100 credit toward any reservation on a new Galaxy smartphone or up to $200 in credit when you reserve a new Galaxy Watch or new Galaxy Buds with a smartphone. All you have to do is sign up for email notifications on Samsung's website.

In other words, you get $200 off the next Galaxy smartphone, earbuds, or smartwatch just by signing up for an email notification.

We're expecting a lot from the latest installment of the Samsung smartphone lines. Almost certainly to be announced will be new foldable phones in Samsung's lineup. After last year's announcement of the Fold 3 and Flip 3 smartphones, we expect that Samsung will likely announce new iterations of the foldable phone family.

In addition to the $100 credit deal, we expect that Samsung will announce another earbuds set. Most likely, they'll announce a newer model of the Buds Pro line, and we fully expect that their Galaxy Watch lineup will get upgraded. When you sign up for that email, you'll get a $200 credit that will go toward a Watch or Buds in addition to whatever new Galaxy smartphone it has up its sleeve.

If you want to watch the announcement live, you can, at the following local times:

New York: 9 a.m. ET

San Francisco: 6 a.m. PT

London: 2 p.m. GMT

Berlin: 3 p.m. CET

Mumbai: 9:30 p.m. IT

Tokyo: 11 a.m. JT Jan. 15

Sydney: 1 a.m. AEDT Jan. 15

We also plan on covering it over at ZDNet, so be sure to check back throughout the day tomorrow to get the latest information on Samsung's announcements and analysis. In the meantime, be sure to sign up for the newsletter to make sure you get up to $200 off the latest smartphones and mobile accessories. The deal ends in 20 hours, so time is very limited on this deal.