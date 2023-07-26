Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs. Google Pixel Fold: Which $1,799 phone is better?

Samsung and June Wan/ZDNET

The start of the summer saw the launch of two new foldables in the mainstream market, Google's Pixel Fold and Motorola's Razr Plus. Naturally, all eyes were on Samsung Unpacked to see how the Korean phone maker, who's had a comfortable (and arguably effortless) grasp on US foldable market, would respond.

We now have the answer. Samsung this week unveiled the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, two devices that represent the company's experience in the field and years of refinement. They're not a significant departure from last year's Galaxy foldables but offer key improvements that make them more competitive than ever.

If you have the money to spare and cross-shopping between the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, let this comparison guide you to make the perfect buying decision.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Google Pixel Fold Display External: 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED, Internal: 7.6-inch OLED at 120Hz External: 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED, Internal: 7.6-inch OLED at 120Hz Weight 252g 283g Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Google Tensor G2 RAM/Storage 12GB with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 12GB with 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,400mAh with 25W charging 4,821mAh with 30W charging Camera 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, 10MP front, 4MP inner

48MP wide, 10.8MP ultrawide, 10.8MP telephoto, 9.5MP front, 8MP inner

Connectivity 5G (mmWave and sub-6 GHz) 5G (mmWave and sub-6 GHz) Price Starting at $1,799

Starting at $1,799

You should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 if...



Jason Hiner/ZDNET

1. Multitasking and stylus support matter to you

The biggest selling point of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold is its multitasking capabilities. After all, you have such a large inner display to work with. With the Z Fold 5, users can now leverage the 7.6-inch panel for various multi-window layouts, including opening up to three apps at once, setting floating app windows, and creating app pairings for one-tap activation.

Every one of those features trumps what Google offers with the Pixel Fold, which, as far as multitasking goes, is limited to opening two apps via split-screen mode.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 also supports DeX mode, turning the handset into a full-on desktop experience when connected to a monitor or TV. Stylus users are also treated with a dedicated S Pen cover for the Z Fold 5, with this year's rendition being thinner and more pocketable than ever.

To round up the power user features, the Z Fold 5 supports the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and up to 1TB of internal storage. The Pixel caps out at half the size.

2. You prefer a taller but lighter phone

Whenever I let someone hold a phone-to-tablet foldable for the first time, the initial reaction always has to do with the weight and heftiness. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 may be the first device to break that streak. This year, by shrinking the components of the hinge and some clever engineering, the Samsung foldable weighs just 252 grams. That's compared to the Pixel Fold's 283g.

If you see yourself using the phone in bed, while on a subway, or just carrying it around day-to-day, the lighter weight makes all the difference.

3. You're trading in (and can't wait to do it)

Lately, retailers have been very aggressive with their preorder trade-in offers, whether you're buying directly from Samsung's website or through a carrier. The new release of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 makes it a prime candidate for such deals, and we're already seeing manufacturers give quotes of up to $1,000 for phones that are worth less.

Plus, Google's been having inventory problems with the Pixel Fold, with some customers reporting delayed shipments and extended wait times. So, if you can't wait to buy a new phone, Samsung's option is more readily available.

You should buy the Google Pixel Fold if...

June Wan/ZDNET

1. You prefer a shorter but heavier phone

The biggest difference between the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold is the aspect ratio. While Samsung designed its foldable to be easier to hold with one hand, favoring a taller design that's reminiscent of a remote controller, Google's approach was to build a phone that felt more like a traditional one.

The Pixel Fold, when folded, feels more like a passport, with a wider external display that's easier to type on with two hands. Naturally, when you open the device, you're presented with a more rectangular panel than Samsung's square. This benefits users who like to watch movies and shows on the inner display as there's less letterboxing (black bars on the top and bottom).

2. You want the best camera system on a foldable

While the camera system on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains to be tested, this year's Pixel Fold received flagship-grade sensors (and improved computational photography) that make it, arguably, the best camera foldable right now.

The Pixel Fold features a triple camera setup, including a 9.5MP selfie lens that's superior to the Galaxy Z Fold 5's under-display sensor, and a slew of software tricks like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. An astrophotography feature, similar to the Z Fold's long-exposure setting, is also present on the Pixel.

Alternatives to consider

