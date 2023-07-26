'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Every new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 feature (and what hasn't changed)
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold line stands out from other phones on the market because it effectively packs the screen of a tablet into the portable form factor of a phone.
Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 was a successful rendition of the phone-to-tablet experience, sporting great cameras, stunning displays, Android 12's intuitive UI, and more, making it a multitasker's dream machine.
This year, with the Z Fold 5, Samsung is keeping all of the best features from last year and adding some new ones to make a great phone even better. Here are the key upgrades.
1. Same display, but brighter
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks mostly the same as last year's Z Fold 4, with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 7.6-inch main screen, and 6.2-inch cover screen on the outside. The displays are noticeably brighter though, with 1,750 nits versus the last year's 1,200 nits.
Despite keeping the same screen dimensions, Samsung managed to make the new model both lighter and thinner than its predecessor, cutting down 11 grams, which will ease the phone's portability and reduce hand fatigue, allowing users to hold it for longer periods of time.
2. A new Snapdragon makes all the difference
While the Z Fold 5 still houses a triple camera array at the back, with a 50MP wide-angle, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto camera, and the battery size is still rated at 4,400mAh, there's now a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy under the hood.
With the new processor, expect a boost in both camera and battery performance, as proven with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
As for charging, Samsung says the Z Fold 5 can charge up to 50% in only 30 minutes with a 25W adapter and USB-C cable.
3. Closing the design gap
The Galaxy Z Fold 4's clamshell design left a gap between the upper and bottom halves of the display, which some even claimed was bigger than the gap of the Z Fold 3 before it.
The gap raised durability concerns, since dust, sand, dirt, and other particles could quickly get into the phone's inner display and affect the phone's functionality. To address these issues, the Z Fold 5 has a gapless design that closes completely when folded.
While the device still has an IPX8 durability rating, making it water-resistant and nothing more, Samsung tells ZDNET that protection from dust and debris has improved as well thanks to the new form factor.
4. Improved multitasking
The Z Fold 5 runs on Android 13 and features improved software features that make the foldable phone more intuitive and easier to multitask with. After all, that's what the larger display was meant for.
Such features include more swipe actions to open multiple app windows, like sliding in from the corner of the screen, dragging and dropping apps from the Taskbar, and even two-handed gestures. Also, the new Taskbar can hold your four most recent apps, up from last year's three.
Pricing and availability
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, and Samsung.com exclusive colors, Gray and Blue, with storage sizes ranging from 256GB to 1TB. The device starts at $1,799, is available for preorder today, and goes on sale on August 11.