How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Tab S6 and more

June Wan/ZDNET

Samsung's biggest event of the year is next Wednesday: Samsung Unpacked. During the event, you can expect Samsung to announce new Galaxy devices, including smartphones, tablets, and watches.

While preorders for the new devices won't start until Wednesday during the event, you can take advantage of a unique reservation deal Samsung is promoting right now.

Instead of waiting to preorder until next week, you can make a free reservation online to preorder the upcoming Galaxy products. When you make a reservation, you'll receive a $50 store credit that you can use to buy accessories such as cases, cables, wireless earbuds, and more.

However, keep in mind that the $50 credit cannot be used for the new Galaxy device you buy, but only towards an additional accessory.

As far as what products you can expect to be available for preorder, we are expecting upgrades to Samsung's foldable phone, tablet, and watch lines. Based on a number of industry reports and circulating rumors we've seen around the web, there is also a high chance we will see upgrades to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. (Here's hoping we see improvements in these devices' durability and hinge systems, something that has been a pain point in the past.)

We'll update this post with the latest preorder deals and offers on the new Samsung Galaxy devices as they become available, so stay tuned for Wednesday, July 26, during the Samsung Unpacked event.