​Samsung hosts 3GPP final meeting for 5G standard

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung Electronics will host the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) working group's final meeting to complete 5G mobile communication standards ahead of commercialization, the company has said.

The global wireless standard-setting body will convene in Busan, South Korea, from May 21 to 25 to complete the 5G phase-1 standard.

Around 1,500 experts from global telcos as well as chipset, handset, and equipment vendors including Verizon, AT&T, NTT Docomo, KT, SK Telecom, and Qualcomm are expected to attend.

All working groups -- RAN working groups 1 to 5 -- will confirm the final technologies, including 5G wireless access for ultra-high speed data transfer and ultra-low latency. It will also confirm the conformance testing method for 5G terminals.

RAN4, chaired by Samsung, will decide the radio performance requirements for terminals and base stations including the 3.5GHz and 28GHz bands.

In December, 3GPP approved 5G Non-Standalone that uses existing 4G LTE as a base to connecting 5G. The 5G Standalone standard meeting to be finalized in Busan will be approved next month.

South Korea will kickoff its 5G spectrum auction in June with a starting price of $3 billion. The next-generation network is expected to commercialize next year.

In February, Samsung collaborated with Verizon and KT to demonstrate 5G video calls.

