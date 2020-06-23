Samsung intros wearable technology bundle for warehouse pickers

Samsung on Tuesday announced the Wearable Picking Bundle, a combo pack of technology for e-commerce warehouse workers. The bundle combines Samsung's Galaxy XCover Pro device with ProGlove's MARK display wearable scanner, integrated together with Ivanti Velocity software.

The Galaxy XCover Pro is mounted onto a cart or forklift, while the worker wears a ProGlove scanner around their wrist. The two devices continually communicate via Bluetooth, delivering pick instructions and transmitting pick completion notes.

As warehouse operators deal with challenges related to COVID-19 and a shortage of warehouse workers, Samsung said the picking bundle offers a way to maintain productivity levels while minding key health and safety practices. The aim is to help warehouse pickers reduce trips to and from pallets or carts. Samsung said the system can be implemented remotely and deployed in as little as five days.

"Everyone wants hands-free wearable technology in the warehouse," said Ed Kennedy, founder and chief executive of Procensis. "It enables higher pick productivity and safety. The worker has both hands free for tasks such as climbing a ladder or operating a forklift."

