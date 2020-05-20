Samsung launches Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for Department of Defense

Special Feature
Samsung is continuing its push into devices designed for industry use cases with the launch of the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition (TE), a smartphone designed for the federal government and Department of Defense.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 TE has custom software and features to help navigate terrain, expansive distances and the potential loss of communication with command units.

Samsung has been rolling out devices for rugged use cases, law enforcement, first responders and industrial uses. Samsung Galaxy S20 TE can work with a range of peripherals and meets the requirements of tactical and classified applications.

The device also includes DualDAR architecture, which has two layers of data encryption and is based on NSA standards to secure classified and top-secret data.

Taher Behbehani, head of Samsung's mobile B2B division, said the company worked with the Department of Defense to design the device, which aims to satisfy the military as well as IT teams. In addition to many of the features in Samsung's premium S20 line, the Galaxy S20 TE includes:

  • Connectivity to tactical radios and mission systems out of the box with multi-ethernet, support for Private SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and CBRS.
  • A night-vision mode allows the operator to turn display on or off when wearing night vision eyewear, as well as a stealth mode that allows them to disable LTE and mute all RF broadcasting for complete off-grid communications.
  • The ability to unlock the device in landscape mode when the device is mounted to the operator's chest.
  • A 64-bit Octa-Core processor to support multiple applications, DeX software and Knox security.
  • Compliance with various regulations such as NSA's Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSFC) Component's List, and Mobile Device Fundamental Protection Profile (MDF PP) as laid out by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP).
samsung-s20-te.png

The device is available in the third quarter via channel partners in Samsung's government programs

Here are the specs:

Specifications

Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition

Display

6.2" WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2.0, 3200 x 1440 Resolution, Bezel-less Screen, Supports both 60Hz and 120Hz Refresh Rate

Color

Cosmic Gray

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (SM8250), Octa-Core 2.8 GHz, 64-bit, 7nm Application Processor

Network

LTE Cat 20 S20: Sub-6 5G

OS

Android 10 with One UI 2

Dimensions/Weight

2.7" x 6.0" x 0.3" / 5.7 oz.

Camera

Rear: Wide: 12MP, 2PD, OIS, F1.8 / Tele: 64MP, 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom, 30x Digital Zoom, OIS, F2.0 / Ultra-Wide: 12MP, 120˚ FOV, F2.2, Bright Night Mode

Front Wide: 10MP, 2PD, AF, F2.2

Video Recording

Front and Rear: 4K up to 60fps and 8K @ 24fps

Battery (Typical)

4,000mAh

Wired super-fast charging and wireless fast charging, wireless charging compatible with WPC/PMA

Memory/Storage

12 GB/128 GB; expandable up to an additional 1 TB with microSD card

Audio

MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DFF, DSF, APE

Video

MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4G/5GHz), Wi-Fi Direct, HE80, MIMO, 1024QAM Bluetooth 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+

Location (GPS, Glonass, Galileo, BeiDou)

USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, NFC, PC Sync (Smart Switch, PC version)

Sensors

Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic Fingerprint, Geomagnetic, Gyro, Hall, Proximity, RGB Light

Additional Features

Stealth Mode, Night-Vision Mode, Tactical Application Quick Launch, Lock Screen Auto-Rotate, Auto Touch Sensitivity, Quick Share, IP68, Knox, Wireless PowerShare, Samsung DeX, Bixby, Samsung Pass

(NFC, MST), Samsung Internet

