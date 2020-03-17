Samsung launches 512GB eUFS 3.1 for smartphones

Samsung Electronics has begun mass production of 512GB embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) 3.1 aimed at smartphones, the company announced.



The new embedded memory boasts triple the sequential writing speed of its predecessor 512GB eUFS 3.0, at 1,200MB per second.



This will offer smartphones considerably faster data transfer times compared to conventional PCs with solid-state drives or MicroSD cards, Samsung said.



The new offering also boasts a sequential reading speed of 2,100MB per second and random reading speed and writing speed of 100,000 IOPS (Input/Output Operations Per Second) and 70,000 IOPS, respectively.



Samsung's eUFS 3.1 lineup will come also in 256GB and 128GB capacities.



The South Korean tech giant added that its P1 line at its Pyeongtaek plant has begun producing 6th generation V-NAND. Meanwhile, its new X2 line at its plant in Xian, China has begun production of 5th generation V-NAND.

Samsung began mass production of 512GB flash memory in late 2017 and has been offering it for smartphones since 2018.

Since earlier this month, the company has tightened screening procedures against the COVID-19 outbreak for its semiconductor plants in South Korea to mitigate against potential production issues.

