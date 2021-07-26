Samsung mobile boss confirms S Pen support for foldable phones

Image: Samsung

The upcoming Galaxy Z foldable phones to be launched at Unpacked on August 11 will feature an S Pen "designed specifically for foldable phones", Samsung Mobile president TM Roh said on Tuesday.

The upcoming phones will also feature more partner apps that make the most of the fold-out format, Roh said in a blog post.

These include hands-free optimised video calling with Google Duo, watching YouTube in Flex mode, and multitasking features from Microsoft Teams, the Samsung president said.

The new phones will also have enhanced durability, he claimed, which could be referring to the rumoured upgraded water resistance for the foldable devices.

Roh also reiterated that a new Galaxy Note was not in the pipeline for Samsung's phone launches this year.

"Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices," he said.

While providing details of Samsung's upcoming foldable devices, Roh took the opportunity to also tout the company's unified wearable platform with Google.

"On top of your favourite Galaxy apps like Samsung Health and SmartThings, there will be so many others in the new Google Play Store. Furthermore, our One UI Watch user interface is deeply integrated with our other Galaxy devices and provides consistent connectivity between your Galaxy Watch and Galaxy smartphone," Roh said.

The Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, August 11 at 7am PT/10am ET.

Leaks and rumours so far point to the company unveiling at least two new foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, as well as the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds.

