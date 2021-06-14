Samsung to supply open RAN and 5G solutions to Vodafone UK

Samsung said on Monday that is has been selected as a vendor of open RAN, 4G and 5G solutions to Vodafone for the telco's virtualized RAN (vRAN) deployment in the UK.

The South Korean tech giant will supply its vRAN solutions and open RAN compliant radios such as its massive MIMO for both low-band and mid-band spectrum to the telco.

This is the first time that Samsung is supplying its network kits to Vodafone, as well as its first to a large European mobile operator for 5G equipment. The company will also be the sole supplier of vRAN solutions.

Samsung said its vRAN solution is software based and runs on commercial off-the-shelf servers that offer features and performance that are level to that of traditional hardware equipment.

The company said the solution is cloud-native and has a container-based architecture that will offer flexible deployment and efficient network management for telcos.

According to Samsung, the vRAN's architecture also has automation capabilities that simplify end-to-end network management. This will allow operators to quickly meet demands from new and existing services, with minimal impact on deployment, the company said.

"Vodafone is committed to leading the next wave of digital transformation across Europe, ensuring fast and reliable connectivity for all," Vodafone CTO Johan Wibergh said.

"Open RAN, built on strong partnerships, is key to realizing this ambition. Samsung's innovative solutions and expertise are part of the foundation that is creating this network of the future."

Samsung Network president Kyungwhoon Cheun said: "This is a major step forward, as more operators are transitioning into new RAN technologies to prioritize user experience and efficiency."

Samsung's network business has been making inroads into major markets in recent years. In March, the company announced that it will be supplying its 5G kits to NTT Docomo, Japan's largest mobile operator.

In September last year, Samsung said it will be supplying $6.6 billion worth of network equipment to US carrier Verizon.