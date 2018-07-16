Samsung stresses 5G equipment trust with telcos over Huawei

Image: Samsung

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its 3.5GHz and 28GHz spectrum 5G equipment and promised a timely rollout to local and global telcos.

Youngky Kim, president of Samsung's Network Business, said in a press event that the South Korean tech giant will aim to secure 20 percent market share in the global network equipment market and earn 80 percent of profits from overseas.

Kim also said that new services will flood the 5G era, which makes security all the more important. The president said Samsung provided the safest platform security service.

The comments reflect the current security issues raised in the US and Australia over whether to use Chinese vendor Huawei's equipment for a 5G network.

Huawei controls 28 percent of the global network equipment market, followed by Ericsson's 27 percent and Nokia's 23 percent, according to IHS Markit. ZTE is in fourth place with 13 percent, while Samsung is fifth with 3 percent.

Samsung is competing with Huawei to woo South Korean telcos to win their order for 5G equipment, which will be decided by September. 5G network trials are expected to begin in December, with an official rollout planned for March 2019.

Samsung has showed off its 3.5GHz spectrum radio station, based on the 3GPP 5G standard fixed in June, which it said is the smallest in the world.

The South Korean tech giant has long experience in using 6GHz-or-under spectrum, including offering 3.5GHz spectrum for LTE in Japan.

It has also built a ultra-small radio station that integrates 1,024 antennas and supports 800MHz.

Samsung is collaborating with telco Sprint to roll out Massive MIMO in six US cities.

