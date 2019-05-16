Samsung SDI launches ESS for new energy use

Image: Samsung SDI

Samsung SDI has launched its new high-density Electrical Energy Storage (ESS) products in Europe, the company announced.

The South Korean component maker showcased various goods at ESS Europe 2019 in Munich, Germany, and unveiled offerings aimed for both home and industrial use.

The flagship offering among them is the ESS product, E3, which the company said has 20% more energy density compared to its predecessors.

The higher density will allow customers to conserve space, according to the Korean tech giant.

The E3 is aimed at new energy power plants, such as those dealing with solar and wind energy, where energy production can fluctuate widely. The ESS will allow these plants to store electricity when production is high and use them later, Samsung SDI said.

Samsung SDI said the E3 will be offered in the same module size and rack design as previous offerings so there is no increased overhead for clients.

The company also showcased a 100Ah ESS power cell and high-power ESS modules aimed at households.

Home ESS use is especially high in Europe and 146,000 units are expected to be shipped there by 2020, according to market research firm B3.

Samsung first launched the E2 back in 2017 and has expanded its offerings to not only enterprise clients, but consumers as well.

Global clean energy initiatives have resulted in the rise of ESS demand globally. According to SNE Research, the global ESS market is expected to grow 31% per year, from 11.8 gigawatt hours (GWh) last year to 77.6 GWh in 2025.

