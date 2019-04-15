Samsung SDS and Mahindra to collaborate in blockchain

Samsung SDS and Tech Mahindra will collaborate to expand the South Korean company's Nexledger platform, the companies have announced.

The Indian IT consulting firm will offer the blockchain platform to its local market, it said. It will also take part in developing the Nexledger platform going forward.

The two companies also have plans to commercialise various proof-of-concept versions of the Nexledger platform for it to be available in different industries and markets, they said.

Samsung SDS commercialised Nexledger back in 2017 for enterprise use, but has largely only gained exposure in the US market so far. The finance and logistics sectors have been Samsung SDS's key targets, with the company partnering with the Netherlands' ABN AMRO Bank in 2018 to apply the platform in shipping logistics.

Enterprise clients can choose from the Nexledger Consensus Algorithm, Hyperledger Fabric, or Ethereum as consensus algorithms when using the solution.

In June last year, Samsung SDS announced the launch of Nexfinance, its enterprise finance platform, which applied Nexledger to boost its security.

It is also working with the Seoul municipal government to collaborate on ways to apply blockchain to governance.

Related Coverage

Samsung SDS, Spotinst to cooperate on cloud managed services

Samsung SDS will apply Spotinst's cost-saving solutions into its cloud management platform Global One View.

Samsung SDS, BioCatch integrate behavioral biometrics to Nexsign

Samsung SDS America and BioCatch have partnered up to add behavioral biometrics to the Nexsign authentication platform.

Samsung SDS joins global blockchain alliance EEA

Samsung SDS has joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), the global blockchain alliance named after the technology's core protocol, to expand its services worldwide.

Samsung SDS, Blocko to develop blockchain for Samsung Card

The two companies will jointly develop blockchain businesses that use digital identity, digital money, and digital payment.