Samsung Unpacked 2019, Huawei Mate X, and Chrome tips (MobileTechRoundup show #461)

Matt attended the Unpacked event and spent the first half of the show talking about the latest from Samsung. MWC is just kicking off so we also have some news from the first announcements.

By for Smartphones and Cell Phones | | Topic: Mobility

Samsung revealed quite a bit at the Unpacked event in San Francisco this week and so we spent much of MobileTechRoundup show #461 talking about those new products.

motr-logo1

 Image: ZDNet
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ hands-on
  • Galaxy Fold: Will Matt buy a $2000 phone?
  • Huawei announces Mate X foldable phone: $2600!
  • 10x optical zoom on phones
  • MiMix 9 and 3: Flagships on the cheap
  • Kevin's AirPods have wireless charging for $20
  • Virtual desk workspaces coming to Chromebooks
  • Audio output for Linux on Chromebooks coming in Chrome OS 74
  • How to install Android widgets on a Chromebook

Running time: 76 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 91MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Related Topics:

Google Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews

More from Matthew Miller

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3