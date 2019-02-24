Samsung Unpacked 2019, Huawei Mate X, and Chrome tips (MobileTechRoundup show #461)

Samsung revealed quite a bit at the Unpacked event in San Francisco this week and so we spent much of MobileTechRoundup show #461 talking about those new products.
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ hands-on
- Galaxy Fold: Will Matt buy a $2000 phone?
- Huawei announces Mate X foldable phone: $2600!
- 10x optical zoom on phones
- MiMix 9 and 3: Flagships on the cheap
- Kevin's AirPods have wireless charging for $20
- Virtual desk workspaces coming to Chromebooks
- Audio output for Linux on Chromebooks coming in Chrome OS 74
- How to install Android widgets on a Chromebook
Running time: 76 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 91MB)
