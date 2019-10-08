Samsung updates Chromebook lineup with two new models

The last time Samsung fully refreshed its core Chromebook models was all the way back in 2016, but the electronics giant has finally gotten around to moving from the Chromebook 3 to the Chromebook 4. While the new notebook retains the same 11.6-inch form factor as its predecessor, a new Chromebook 4+ model with a larger 15.6-inch display has also been introduced.

The Chromebook 4 bumps the processor up to a newer Intel Celeron N4000, doubles the RAM and storage to 4GB and 32GB, and increases battery life to 12.5 hours, while retaining the same display resolution (1,366x768) and roughly the same weight (2.6 pounds versus 2.5 pounds) as its predecessor. The design has been given a bit of an overhaul as well, with a sleeker platinum-colored chassis and the addition of a USB-C port.

With the Chromebook 4+ Samsung has joined the mini-trend of full-size Chromebooks, though it still manages to tip the scales at just 3.75 pounds. It's configured with similar components as its smaller sibling, but adds a second USB-C port and sports 1080p HD (1,920x1,080) screen resolution. Given its larger size (and similarly powered battery), the 4+unsurprisingly gets less battery life than the Chromebook 4, with Samsung claiming it gets 10.5 hours before needing recharging.

Both new Chromebooks have been built to meet a number of military-grade standards for durability, such as drop and vibration protection and resistance to extreme temperatures, though spill resistance for their keyboards does not seem to be one of them. They both also feature Google Assistant built in to handle voice commands.

Samsung's new Chromebooks are available immediately, with the Chromebook 4 starting at $229.99 and the 4+ priced from $299.99.