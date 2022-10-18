Samsung verifies 8.5Gbps speed of LPDDR5X on Qualcomm's platform

Image: Samsung

Samsung said on Tuesday that it has verified the 8.5Giga bit per second (Gbps) speed of its 14-nanometer (nm) LPDDR5X DRAM on Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform.

The DRAM used for the test was an 8GB package made with the company's extreme ultraviolet (EUV) process with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon platform.

Samsung, the world's largest memory chip maker, highlighted that it verified the speed only five months after it achieved 7.5Gbps.

It is also 1.3 times faster than the company's LPDDR5 DRAM, which offered a top speed of 6.4Gbps, the South Korean tech giant said.

The higher speed meant its LPDDR5X DRAM could also be used in other applications besides mobile, Samsung added.

Demand for LPDDR DRAMs, or low-power double data rate DRAMs, is on the rise in server, automotive and high-performance computing applications.

The lower power consumption of these chips was attractive to consumers as they save in the total cost of ownership, Samsung stressed.

The company said it applied its own proprietary design that improved the input/output signals, which minimized the noise between the memory chip and the processor.

Meanwhile, Samsung's chip business is expected to report its lowest profits in nearly three years for the third quarter.

Earlier this month, the company said it estimated that its overall operating profit for the quarter dropped 31.73% from a year ago, which analysts said was caused by lower demand for memory chips.