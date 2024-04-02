Did One UI 6.1 slow your Samsung phone's charging speed? Here's what's happening

June Wan/ZDNET

Have you noticed that your Samsung phone is charging more slowly since you upgraded to One UI 6.1? You're not alone.

A few days ago, Samsung rolled out the update to its flagship devices, including the Galaxy S23, S23 FE, Fold 5, Flip 5, and Tab S9. In addition to some exciting new AI features, the update might have brought some problems. Not long after Samsung rolled out One UI 6.1, users started posting about slower charging speeds on Samsung's community support page.

"The version we got has big issues," wrote one user, explaining that their Fold 5 was charging fine before the update, but now, charging speeds won't go above 15w, despite using the original 25w charger and the phone's screen displaying "Super fast charging."

Other users reported the same issue in that thread, as did users on X. Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 users reported the problem, but it seems to especially affect the Galaxy S23 series.

Sammobile believes that Samsung hasn't throttled charging speeds. Instead, the outlet has concluded that Samsung devices with One UI 6.1 now charge at different speeds depending on how full the battery is (specifically if it's above 70% or below 20%). It's also possible that devices won't charge at full speed if the screen is on -- like if you're using an app to track the charging speed or to take a screenshot.

Other users disagree, and they might be right: they would notice a change as they have charged their device when the battery is under 20% or above 70% before.

Until Samsung comments on this potential issue, the speculation is likely only to continue. We have reached out to Samsung and will update this story if we get a response.