Samsung

Samsung will give you a Galaxy S22 if you buy its 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV

This Discover Samsung daily deal is for those that want a TV and one of Samsung's best phones. It's only available while supplies last.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

Discover Samsung has kicked off some amazing savings this week, and today's deal promises to bring the best of the tech giant's world into your home -- and to your hands. Today only, when you buy the 2022 65-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K smart TV, you can get a free Samsung S22.

65" Class QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

 $3,299 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 phone

 $719 at Samsung

Samsung unveiled the 65-inch QLED TV earlier this year, and if you're thinking about upgrading, this is one of the top models Samsung offers. The 8K demonstrates a crystal clear pixilation and brings not only life-life images to the screen but also an incredible quality with depth enhancer to give images a more 3D view (without the headache of 3D TV).

ZDNet Recommends

Because it's a smart TV, it has a built-in hub for all of your streaming and hands-free voice control with Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant. On top of these easy navigation features, you can expect 4K 120Hz refresh rates for your console gaming. We suspect that when you start watching your movies with the Quantum Dot Technology, which provides over a billion shades in each of the TV's pixels, though, you'll forego gaming for a bit to enjoy a truly immersive cinematic experience.

The Galaxy S22 is a great option for those that want a smartphone with Samsung's signature technology. Packing up to 256GB of storage, 8GB RAM, and 5G mobile data, you can complete nearly any task on this handy mobile device. Plus, the phone uses a 3700mAh battery life to stay on for all-day use.

You can also expect three great lenses on this phone: a 50MP wide lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP Tele 3x Optical Zoom lens specifically for taking up-close and portrait shots. This camera produces beautiful imagery for when you're snapping pictures of your pets, kids, or just a gorgeous landscape.

In order to get the deal, you'll have to add both the TV and the mobile phone to your cart. The cart will show that the phone still costs you $719, but don't fret -- the discount comes out of the TV's price when you go to the checkout page, so you still get the full discount. And don't forget: you also get four months of YouTube TV Premium, six months of Sirius XM streaming, and six months of 100GB OneDrive cloud storage for free with the purchase, too.

This deal only lasts today, so if you want to snag the TV and phone for only $3,619, it's best to jump on this sale while it lasts.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals

Show Comments

