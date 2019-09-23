Samsung: Your $2,000 Galaxy Fold's screen is so precious it needs 'extra care'

An updated Galaxy Fold: Can Samsung pull it off? Samsung may be getting ready to unveil an updated Galaxy Fold… but would you buy one following the fiasco? Read more: http://bit.ly/2xDyNdH

iPhones with shattered screens are the norm these days, but the screen on Samsung's Galaxy Fold introduces a whole new level of risk to owning a fancy smartphone.

That's why Samsung is offering Galaxy Fold owners around-the-clock support, which it's promoting in a new video called 'Caring for your Galaxy Fold'.

"The Galaxy Fold is a device like no other – and deserves a special level of care," says Samsung in an advertisement that promotes the support service and explains what users should and shouldn't do to the device.

Samsung redesigned the Galaxy Fold after reviewers discovered the screen was easily broken. One of the key issues was a protective layer that users thought could and should be peeled off. Another issue was the problem of small gaps allowing dust to get between the layer and screen.

The company addresses the layer issue in the video but suggests it's a matter for the user to cope with. According to Samsung, a "display this precious comes protected, no extra films needed".

It also instructs buyers to "just use a light touch" when swiping the screen and explains that the phone is built with an "articulated spine" that was "inspired by the precision of watch mechanics".

Users should also keep the screen free of water and dust – a task that's aided by "carefully placed magnets" that keep it folded when it's required to be.

But the company then ambiguously tells users to "be mindful of objects that may be affected". It's not clear whether Samsung means users should be concerned about the phone or objects that can be affected by the phone's magnets.

However, Samsung shows the Galaxy Fold surrounded by a credit card, a coin, and a key. Could the card's magnetic stripe be damaged by the Fold's magnets? Or is the phone literally a magnet for things that could destroy the screen?

The denouement for the Galaxy Fold premium support advertisement is that "a smartphone as incredible as this deserves care like no other", which is why it's selling the premium service.

According to ZDNet's South Korea-based reporter Cho Mu-Hyun, Samsung has done a good job of addressing the cover issues on the folding screen. He folded and unfolded the device a hundred times and it didn't cause any wrinkles.

There is a slight ridge in the middle of the foldable screen but it's not particularly intrusive when viewing content in the display mode.