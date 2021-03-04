Samsung's 5G trial pushes 5.23Gbps speed onto single device

Samsung Electronics on Thursday announced it has achieved 5.23Gbps data speeds on its 5G network, which it claimed is the fastest speed ever on such a network.

The 5.23Gbps speed was able to be achieved through using E-UTRAN new radio dual connectivity (EN-DC), which allows mobile operators to leverage 4G networks to boost 5G speeds, Samsung Electronics said.

It also leveraged carrier aggregation to combine multiple channels of spectrum to gain greater efficiencies and boost data speeds over a wireless network, the company added.

The trial was carried out at a Samsung 5G lab in South Korea, where the company combined 40MHz of 4G frequency and 800MHz of 5G frequency in mmWave to provide the 5.23Gbps on a single device.

For the demonstration, Samsung used its Samsung Galaxy S20+ smartphone, 4G radios, 5G radios, and a 4G/5G common core.

"Through this demonstration, Samsung is proud to achieve another breakthrough record in 5G data speeds, now spotlighting the power of using a dual 4G and 5G approach, delivered directly to a single user," said Samsung vice president Ji-Yun Seol.

"This reinforces our commitment to delivering the best possible 5G solutions to our customers and our ongoing support to help mobile operators accelerate the benefits of 5G services to their users."

Meanwhile, Huawei and China's major telcos have set up a new 5G innovation lab in Shanghai. According to the companies, the lab will provide a platform to streamline devices, networks, and applications to "facilitate industry transformation", as well as help create new 5G infrastructure.

Last week, Huawei and the telcos also stood up a separate 5G network slicing lab dedicated to "eliminating technical pain points and driving maturity" within the network slicing.

5G network slicing is a network architecture that enables the multiplexing of virtualised and independent logical networks on the same physical network. Each slice is used for different tasks to allow networks to be ultra-fast and have ultra-low latency.

The network slicing lab, called the 5GSA XuanYuan lab, will work to streamline 5G technical implementations, verify the end-to-end integration from device modules to the network slice management and enterprise self-management systems, and demonstrate network slice innovation achievements to customers from various industries, Huawei said.

