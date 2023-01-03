Samsung's 5K ViewFinity S9 monitor is a new Apple Studio Display rival

Image: Samsung

Samsung has unveiled its 27-inch 5K ViewFinity S9 monitor for creatives, a potential rival to Apple's $1,599 Studio Display.

The Samsung ViewFinity S9, (model S90PC) is "optimized for creative professionals such as graphic designers and photographers" the company says, and promises 5,120 x 2,880 resolution, a near-full color gamut of 99% DCI-P3, and a factory-set delta E score of less than or equal to 2. Samsung explains that Delta E is the standard calculation metric which correlates the human visual judgment of differences between two perceived colors: Delta E equal or less than 2 color accuracy means achieving better than the eye can see color difference.

The ViewFinity S9 arrives in the wake of Apple's 5K iMac-related Studio Display and is the successor to Samsung's ViewFinity S8 27-inch UHD monitor.

The monitor's built-in Color Calibration Engine ensures precise screen color and brightness, allowing users to adjust white balance, Gamma and RGB color balance via their smartphones through the Samsung Smart Calibration application. The Matte Display limits light reflection and glare to minimize distractions while working, Samsung said..

"The ViewFinity S9 Series comes with a 4K SlimFit camera and supports native video conferencing through apps such as Google Meet that are included in the Samsung Smart Hub," Samsung said.

Per ZDNET's sister site CNET, the ViewFinity S9 has a few potential benefits over the Apple Studio Display because it supports DHDR 600, which implies it can dim the IPS panel's backlight. The other advantage is that the matte screen doesn't cost extra.

Samsung hasn't announced pricing yet, or when you are likely to be able to get hold of one of these.