Samsung's Odyssey G9 gaming monitor family adds OLED, 8K models at CES 2023

Samsung's CES 2023 graduating class. Samsung

Samsung is attempting to once again build on the success it's found in the super ultrawide market by expanding its Odyssey G9 monitor offerings to include two new displays with technologies that are completely new to the lineup, the company announced at CES Tuesday, along with two other upcoming monitors.

The smaller-than-usual base should help the massive display fit on a wider range of desk sizes. Samsung

First up is a new OLED variant of the Odyssey G9. Like its predecessors, this display comes in at 49 inches, but wraps that around a gentler-than-usual 1800R curve. It uses Samsung's quantum dot and OLED display technologies to provide "brighter whites, deeper blacks, and near infinite color contrast."

The OLED technology permits a slimmer display than previous G9 models. However, the unit still retains the family's trademark RGB light ring on the back. Samsung

In more numerical terms, Samsung pegs the contrast ratio at 1,000,000:1. Meanwhile, its response time is rated at 0.1ms, and its refresh rate comes in at 240Hz for an overall speedy display.

In addition to the typical specs, Samsung noted that the OLED G9 comes equipped with its Samsung Gaming Hub and Smart Hub software pre-installed.

This means buyers can immediately access streaming game services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now, as well as streaming video services like Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube.

The new 8K resolution display is the largest member yet of the already beefy Odyssey G9 lineup at 57 inches. Samsung

Next up is Samsung's new, 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 display. This latest model is the largest member of the family and one of the largest super ultrawides to launch, period. Its expansive screen essentially takes two standard 16:9 aspect ratio 4K displays and melds them together without a seam. The result is an 8K-resolution beast with a 32:9 aspect ratio.

While this model doesn't sport the same level of thinness as its OLED counterpart, it still has a 240Hz refresh rate and a matte display designed to prevent the glare that can plague some curved displays.

The rear of the display is a more traditional, if larger, version of previous G9 models. Samsung

Other features include DisplayPort 2.1 support for powering that massive 8K resolution, and VESA Display HDR 1000 certification for "superior imaging in any game environment, from shadows to bright scenes."

The updated version of the M8 smart monitor. Samsung

Alongside the two gaming-focused displays, Samsung also debuted the M80C, an updated version of its M8 smart display. This productivity-focused monitor comes in 27-inch or 32-inch versions, both with 4K resolution. Each unit also includes an upgraded version of the built-in SlimFit camera, which now supports 2K resolution, and the usual bevy of streaming and smart home apps.

The resemblance to Apple's current display aesthetic is likely not a coincidence. Samsung

Finally, the ViewFinity S9 is a display for professional users. As noted in Liam Tung's full coverage of the ViewFinity S9 for ZDNET, the unit is designed from the ground up to be a rival to Apple's Studio Display. Its 5K resolution across 27 inches of screen should make for some incredible pixel density, while its 99% DCI-P3 color gamut support will ensure accurate results.

Samsung has not yet announced any pricing or release date details for any of the aforementioned displays. However, with the possible exception of the new M8 update, don't expect any of these models to be on the cheaper end of the spectrum.