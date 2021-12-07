Samsung's mobile and consumer electronic divisions merge into one in exec reshuffle

Samsung said on Tuesday it has merged its mobile and consumer electronic divisions into one, with the newly created division to be led by a single CEO.

The combined business unit, now called Set Division, will be led by JH Han, who was promoted to the CEO post for the unit. Previously, Samsung had individual CEOs for each of its mobile and consumer business units.

In the new CEO position, Han will be responsible for overseeing Samsung's smartphone, TV, and home appliance operations, Samsung said.

Samsung said Han has played a major role in the conglomerate's leadership in the TV sector, and that he would be "expected to strengthen the synergies among the different businesses in the Set Division and help drive new businesses and technologies."

Meanwhile, the South Korean tech giant also named a new CEO for its lucrative semiconductor division. The division will now be led by new CEO Kyehyun Kyung, who was previously the CEO of Samsung Electro-Mechanics, the components arm of Samsung. Prior to the latest appointment, Kyung had held key positions in the company's DRAM and NAND memory chip operations.

Outgoing CEO Kinam Kim for the division, meanwhile, will become the new chairman for Samsung's Advanced Institute of Technology.

Other chip executives that received promotions to key positions are Inyup Kang, previously the president of Samsung's logic business unit, who is now the North American head of the semiconductor business unit, and Yongin Park, who will take on Kang's president mantle.

Kang's appointment to lead the North American semiconductor business follows Samsung announcing last month it would spend an estimated $17 billion in the US to build a new semiconductor manufacturing facility to produce advanced logic chips.

Samsung is expected to announce further reshuffles for executives below the CEO and president levels in a couple of days.

