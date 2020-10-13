Samsung's new Galaxy A42: This phone brings another 5G mid-range option

A look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Watch Now

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A42 5G, which becomes the new entry-level 5G A-series Galaxy phone that will be available in the UK for £349 ($454) on November 6.

In the UK, the Galaxy A42 5G is the second A-series 5G mid-range phone following the Galaxy A51 5G, which costs £429 ($559). In the US, Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A71 5G for $600.

The Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a pinhole cutout for the 20-megapixel (MP) front-facing camera. On the rear, like other mid-range A-series phones, it has a four-camera setup that consists of 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and 5MP depth camera.

The device is powered by Qualcomm's 7-series Snapdragon 750G 5G (SM7225) processor, which consists of a 2.2GHz two-core processor and a 1.8GHz six-core processor. Qualcomm announced the 750 5G last month.

On the memory side, the Galaxy A42 5G has 4GB or memory and 128GB of storage space with a microSD that supports up to 1TB of additional storage. The battery has a 5000mAh capacity and supports 15W fast charging, but no wireless charging or water resistance.

There's also an on-screen fingerprint sensor. The phone is available in black, white and grey.

Consumers will be comparing the Galaxy A42 with OnePlus's aggressively priced mid-range OnePlus Nord, a 5G handset launched in Europe and the UK this July but which hasn't been released in the US.

The Nord runs on Qualcomm's more powerful Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform. It comes with either 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for £379 and £469 ($494 and $611) respectively. The Nord also features two front cameras and four rear cameras.

According to a report last month from Android Central, OnePlus will instead launch the Nord N10 5G in the US later this year for under $400. It will reportedly run on a Snapdragon 690 processor.

Image: Samsung