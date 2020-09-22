Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 750G processor for low-latency mobile gaming

Qualcomm's Quick Charge 5: Full charge in 15 minutes for an Android phone Watch Now

Qualcomm has unveiled the Snapdragon 750G processor, a chip focused on boosting mobile gaming through 5G technology.

On Tuesday, the US chip giant said the 750G chip brings next-generation wireless technology to the 7-series, one of the higher-tier processor families now featuring 5G support -- alongside the 8-series and 6-series.

The 7-series has been widely adopted by vendors, with over 275 designs announced or in development, including 140 that are 5G-enabled.

The Snapdragon 750G chip features the X52 5G Modem-RF system, supporting mmWave and sub-6 GHz channels, as well as global roaming, multi-SIM, and contains NSA, TDD, FDD, and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) modules which allow vendors to deploy both 4G and 5G on the same frequency band.

All in all, when 5G is available, this gives users access to multi-gigabit speeds. The processor then combines this with a Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, a component that the company says can provide graphics rendering improvements of up to 10% in comparison to the predecessor Snapdragon 730G. In addition, Qualcomm has implemented a Kryo 570 CPU.

The 750G processor also supports select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, including HDR layer blending, rendering boosts, a 2020 color gamut, and improved frame rates.

This latest addition to the 7-series also leans on the firm's AI engine for smarter camera and video use, as well as voice translation, noise-canceling, and background noise suppression. Qualcomm says the engine has also received an upgrade with a performance boost of up to 20% in comparison to the Snapdragon 730G.

Qualcomm expects commercial devices equipped with the new chip to be available by the end of 2020.

The new chip is the latest push in bringing 5G-enabled designs and devices to market as ISPs, despite the disruption caused by COVID-19, continue to test and deploy 5G networks worldwide.

"We spend billions of dollars each year on research and development and we are working really hard to make sure that everyone benefits, [including by] democratizing 5G," commented Vikrant Jain. Director of Business Development at Qualcomm. "The real benefit of 5G is that the technology is coming in at different price points and can meet different customer requirements."

Over 165 designs have been announced or are in development using the Qualcomm 865 and 865+, flagship processors with 5G support. However, it is not just premium devices that are in Qualcomm's scope -- the new Snapdragon 690 offering also aims to bring 5G to mid-tier smartphones.

